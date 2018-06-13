Salman Khan's Voice Features In Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma's Loveratri. Details Here Loveratri is the fourth film to be produced by Salman Khan's production house

Share EMAIL PRINT Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: Youtube ) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan has produced Loveratri Salman Khan awaits the release of Race 3 Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat Loveratri is multi-faceted and how. The 52-year-old actor has done the voice-over for the teaser of the upcoming film, which has also been produced under his banner SKF (Salman Khan Films), reports news agency IANS. The film's teaser will also be attached to Race 3. From congratulating Aayush for his maiden project in October last year, to officially announcing the film and sharing the film's posters on social media, Salman Khan has left no stone unturned in order to promote



Salman Khan's posts are proof of how he has been actively endorsing the film.

Yeh Valentines Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri . @aaysharma@Warina_Hussain@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/mGiv2rCCZg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2018



And who can forget his "Ladki mil gayi" post which created a buzz on the Internet.

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Loveratri is a love story that also features new comer Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. The film has been extensively shot in the outskirts of Gujarat London and. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri will hit the screens on October 5.



Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in 2014 and they has a son named Ahil.



Loverartri won't be the first film to be produced by Salman Khan. He launched his production house SKF in 2014. The first film to be produced under his banner was Hero, in which Salman even sang the title song. Another film produced under the SKF banner was the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman's next release Race 3 has also been co-produced by him and has already recovered the production cost of the film. Salman Khan Films signed Rs 130 crore deal for Race 3's satellite rights, which is the highest amount paid for a Bollywood film as of now.



Meanwhile, Salman awaits the release of action-thriller Race 3, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 will hit the screens on June 15.



Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and comedian Sunil Grover and is lated to release on Eid next year.



(With inputs from IANS)



