A Valentine's Day Gift From Salman Khan: Loveratri Poster With Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma

Here's Loveratri poster, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the poster. "Love the poster of #Loveratri. @aaysharma all the very best. Love always, @BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita," she wrote. Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for American TV show Quantico, has starred with Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho.
Last week, Aayush and Warina were spotted outside a dance class. Both of them smiled for the cameras.
Another picture of them was shared by Salman Khan Films' Twitter account last week.
Loveratriis produced by Salman Khan's production house. The superstar introduced Warina Hussain some days ago on Twitter. His first tweet - "Mujhe ladki mil gayi" - sent the Internet into a meltdown. People predicted that Salman has got a probable match for marriage while some claimed that he may have found the lead actress for upcoming film Bharat.
Some hours later, he revealed the 'ladki' was Aayush's heroine Warina Hussain for Loveratri.
Loveratri releases on September 21.