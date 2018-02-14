A Valentine's Day Gift From Salman Khan: Loveratri Poster With Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma

On Valentine's Day, Salman Khan released the first poster of Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma's Loveratri

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2018 10:19 IST
Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma in Loveratri (Image courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Yeh Valentine's Day par wishing everyone Loveratri," wrote Salman
  2. Aayush and Warina are making their debut with Loveratri
  3. Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the poster
On Valentine's Day, Salman Khan released the first poster of Loveratri, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. Both Aayush and Warina are making their debut with Loveratri. "Yeh Valentine's Day par wishing everyone #Loveratri," wrote Salman, while releasing the film's poster on social media. In the poster, Aayush and Warina pose with dandiya and big smiles on their faces. Warina is dressed in a maroon lehenga set. They look cute together. Aayush also shared the poster and wrote, "And, it's here!! Check out the poster of #Loveratri.. Humbled, happy and excited to share it with you."

Here's Loveratri poster, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
 

Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the poster. "Love the poster of #Loveratri. @aaysharma all the very best. Love always, @BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita," she wrote. Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for American TV show Quantico, has starred with Salman Khan in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho.
 

Last week, Aayush and Warina were spotted outside a dance class. Both of them smiled for the cameras.
 
aayush ndtv

Another picture of them was shared by Salman Khan Films' Twitter account last week.
 

Loveratriis produced by Salman Khan's production house. The superstar introduced Warina Hussain some days ago on Twitter. His first tweet - "Mujhe ladki mil gayi" - sent the Internet into a meltdown. People predicted that Salman has got a probable match for marriage while some claimed that he may have found the lead actress for upcoming film Bharat.
 

Some hours later, he revealed the 'ladki' was Aayush's heroine Warina Hussain for Loveratri.
 

Warina Hussain has featured in several advertisements and is best-known for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial.

Loveratri releases on September 21.
 

