A Valentine's Day Gift From Salman Khan: Loveratri Poster With Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma

Highlights "Yeh Valentine's Day par wishing everyone Loveratri," wrote Salman Aayush and Warina are making their debut with Loveratri Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the poster

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

On Valentine's Day, Salman Khan released the first poster of Loveratri, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain . Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. Both Aayush and Warina are making their debut with. "Valentine's Daywishing everyone #Loveratri," wrote Salman, while releasing the film's poster on social media. In the poster, Aayush and Warina pose withand big smiles on their faces. Warina is dressed in a maroonset. They look cute together. Aayush also shared the poster and wrote, "And, it's here!! Check out the poster of #Loveratri.. Humbled, happy and excited to share it with you."Here'sposter, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.Priyanka Chopra also reviewed the poster. "Love the poster of #Loveratri. @aaysharma all the very best. Love always, @BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita," she wrote. Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for American TV show, has starred with Salman Khan inandLast week, Aayush and Warina were spotted outside a dance class. Both of them smiled for the cameras.Another picture of them was shared by Salman Khan Films' Twitter account last week.is produced by Salman Khan's production house. The superstar introduced Warina Hussain some days ago on Twitter. His first tweet - "" - sent the Internet into a meltdown. People predicted that Salman has got a probable match for marriage while some claimed that he may have found the lead actress for upcoming filmSome hours later, he revealed the '' was Aayush's heroine Warina Hussain for Loveratri Warina Hussain has featured in several advertisements and is best-known for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial.releases on September 21.