Meet Warina Hussain, The Ladki Salman Khan Introduced On Twitter

Warina Hussain had featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2018 18:37 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Meet Warina Hussain, The Ladki Salman Khan Introduced On Twitter

Warina Hussain will feature opposite Aayush Sharma (Image courtesy - warinahussain)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman Khan introduced Warina as Loveratri's leading lady
  2. Warina Hussain has studied in the New York Film Academy
  3. She also featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial
"Mujhe ladki mil gayi," tweeted Salman Khan on Tuesday morning and for one heart-stopping hour, his fans practically hyperventilated about whether or not he was announcing his wedding - like he once said he would. Disappointingly for some, it wasn't to be. "Nothing to worry na," Salman explained in a second tweet - the 'ladki' he had found was Warina Hussain, who has been chosen to star in new film Loveratri with Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. "Time to welcome an important member to the Loveratri family - Warina," tweeted Aayush, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita and makes his debut in Loveratri.

Read the tweets here:
   

You might recognise Warina Hussain from the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial and a couple of other ad campaigns:
 


Warina's Instagram followers shot up by two lakh as soon as she was announced as the Loveratri heroine and the number is still rising. Her Instagram indicates that Warina has had professional training at the New York Film Academy.

Take a look at Warina's pictures:
 
 
 

Share your smile :) #feelingfestive #diwali

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on

 
 

we have all gone beautifully mad , in a beautifully mad world - r.m drake

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on



Warin Hussain might not have made a debut yet, but she surely has some dedicated fans, who posted some of her breath-taking photos and videos. Take a look:
 
 


Loveratri, which trended furiously on Twitter after Salman made his announcement, is the fifth film the actor will produce.

Comments
Close [X]
As for when Bollywood's bachelor #1 will get married - the word should be if rather than when - that's anybody's guess. Twitter can go back to waiting in half-hearted anticipation. After all, Salman did tell news agency IANS, "When I am getting married, I will tweet about it." In the best Bollywood tradition of spinning things out, it might be a while.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

warina hussainloveratriSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................