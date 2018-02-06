Meet Warina Hussain, The Ladki Salman Khan Introduced On Twitter

Highlights
- Salman Khan introduced Warina as Loveratri's leading lady
- Warina Hussain has studied in the New York Film Academy
- She also featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial
Read the tweets here:
Mujhe ladki mil gayi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Time to welcome an important member to the #Loveratri family - Warina! https://t.co/iiPZ9CIL5N— Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) February 6, 2018
You might recognise Warina Hussain from the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial and a couple of other ad campaigns:
Warina's Instagram followers shot up by two lakh as soon as she was announced as the Loveratri heroine and the number is still rising. Her Instagram indicates that Warina has had professional training at the New York Film Academy.
Take a look at Warina's pictures:
Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not : the world is full of educated derelicts. persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. -Calvin Coolidge ...... the printout is still in my wallet I am glad You were my teacher Peter
Warin Hussain might not have made a debut yet, but she surely has some dedicated fans, who posted some of her breath-taking photos and videos. Take a look:
Loveratri, which trended furiously on Twitter after Salman made his announcement, is the fifth film the actor will produce.
(With inputs from IANS)