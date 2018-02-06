Meet Warina Hussain, The Ladki Salman Khan Introduced On Twitter

Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not : the world is full of educated derelicts. persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. -Calvin Coolidge ...... the printout is still in my wallet I am glad You were my teacher Peter

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:49am PDT