Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush's Film Is Called Loveratri

Proud to announce our next film, titled #Loveratri, introducing @aaysharma and directed by #AbhirajMinawala. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/0HIHOsDHpn — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) December 14, 2017

Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2017

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film now has a title -. Salman Khan Films, which is producing the film, posted the update on their verified Twitter page, adding that Abhiraj Minawala will direct the film. Abhiraj Minawala was the assistant director in Salman'sand Shah Rukh Khan's. The female lead opposite Aayush hasn't been finalised yet and more details about the project are awaited. As soon as the announcement was made on Twitter, hashtag #Loveratri started trending.will be Salman Khan Films' fifth project.Salman Khan's officially announced Aayush's entry to Bollywood in October this year with this tweet:Aayush married to Salman Khan's sister Aripta in 2014 in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ahil in 2016. Aayush Sharma is the son of Himachal Pradesh-based businessman-politician Anil Sharma. His grandfather was the former union communication minister and Congress leader Sukh Ram.Arpita and Aayush along with their son Ahil often accompanied Salman Khan to his film shoots includingandSalman Khan is awaiting the release of, which will hit the screens on December 22. The film is a sequel to his 2012 blockbusterand it also stars Katrina Kaif.is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is produced by Yash Raj Films. After, Salman Khan will be seen in, to-be-directed by Remo D'Souza and co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol.