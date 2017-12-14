Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush's Film Is Called Loveratri

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film now has a title - Loveratri. Salman Khan Films, which is producing the film, posted the update on their verified Twitter page, adding that Abhiraj Minawala will direct the film. Abhiraj Minawala was the assistant director in Salman's Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. The female lead opposite Aayush hasn't been finalised yet and more details about the project are awaited. As soon as the announcement was made on Twitter, hashtag #Loveratri started trending. Loveratri will be Salman Khan Films' fifth project.
Proud to announce our next film, titled #Loveratri, introducing @aaysharma and directed by #AbhirajMinawala. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/0HIHOsDHpn— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) December 14, 2017
Salman Khan's officially announced Aayush's entry to Bollywood in October this year with this tweet:
Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2017
Aayush married to Salman Khan's sister Aripta in 2014 in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed their first child, son Ahil in 2016. Aayush Sharma is the son of Himachal Pradesh-based businessman-politician Anil Sharma. His grandfather was the former union communication minister and Congress leader Sukh Ram.
Arpita and Aayush along with their son Ahil often accompanied Salman Khan to his film shoots including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight and Sultan.
Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which will hit the screens on December 22. The film is a sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and it also stars Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is produced by Yash Raj Films. After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will be seen in Race 3, to-be-directed by Remo D'Souza and co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol.