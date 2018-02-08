Loveratri Stars Warina Hussain And Aayush Sharma Pose Together. See Pic

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, co-stars of forthcoming film Loveratri, posed together for the first time. Their picture was shared by Salman Khan Films' Twitter account. However, the tweet didn't suggest whether it is the film's first look. "Send your love to the super lovable lead pair of #Loveratri," the caption read. Both Warina and Aayush are dressed in white and look cute together. Aayush looks into the camera while Warina poses with a big smile. Warina Hussain also debuted on Twitter today. She posted the same picture and tweeted, "Here's to new beginnings, a new chapter and a story that has just begun!" Loveratri is Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma's debut Hindi film.
Send your love to the super lovable lead pair of #Loveratri ! @aaysharma#WarinaHussainpic.twitter.com/GNLXk1p87V— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) February 8, 2018
On Wednesday evening, the duo were pictured outside a dance class in Mumbai's Bandra. Both of them smiled for the cameras as they made their way outside the class.
Salman Khan, who is the producer of Loveratri, introduced Warina Hussain on Tuesday, in an extremely filmy way. His first tweet - "Mujhe ladki mil gayi" - sent Twitter into a meltdown. Folks predicted that Salman has got a probable match for marriage while some claimed that he has found the lead heroine for upcoming film Bharat.
Few hours later, Salman cleared that the 'Ladki' he mentioned in his tweet, is actually Aayush's heroine Warina Hussain for Loveratri. Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita's husband.
Mujhe ladki mil gayi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018
Warina Hussain has featured in several ad commercials. You might recognise her from the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial. One of her Instagram posts also indicate that she might have studied at the New York Film Academy.