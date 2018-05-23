Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law's Debut Film Loveratri In Trouble Because Of Title?

Trouble for Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film Loveratri? A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member told news agency PTI that the organisation will protest against the film's release because the title 'distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival.' "The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning. We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar was quoted as saying. Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan and it is expected to release in October around the Navratri festival.
This won't be the first time a Hindu outfit protested against the screening of a film. Last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" was at the receiving end of protests for its alleged portrayal of Rani Padmavati. Trouble began for Mr Bhansali's film when it went on floors. The film's sets were vandalised several times and by the time the filmmakers were ready to present the movie, death threats were issued against Mr Bansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone.
Loveratri is directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, who assistant Ali Abbas Zafar on Sultan (also starring Salman Khan) and Maneesh Sharma on Fan (starring Shah Rukh Khan). Loveratri also marks the Bollywood debut of Warina Hussain.
Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita. Aayush and Arpita are parents to two-year-old Ahil.