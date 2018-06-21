On International Yoga Day, Malaika Arora Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Malaika Arora discussed her favourite, simple asanas and their benefits

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2018
Malaika Arora had shared this picture ahead of International Yoga Day (Courtesy: malaikaarorakhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Padmasana and Suryanamakar are her two favourite yoga asanas
  2. Suryanamskar is my complete workout package: Malaika
  3. She is a fitness enthusiast
Malaika Arora hasn't shared her videos performing yoga on International Yoga Day, but here's something that can help you. She has shared her fitness mantra instead. (We're glad). Speaking to news agency ANI, Malaika, 44, discussed her favourite, simple asanas and their benefits. Lotus Position (Padmasana) and Sun Salutation (Suryanamakar) are her two favourite yoga asanas. Malaika is fitness enthusiast and last week itself, she had started prepping for Yoga Day. She delighted her Instafam with pictures of herself performing yoga asanas. "Inhale. Exhale. And immerse yourself in a world of well-being. Celebrating international day of Yoga," she had captioned one of her posts.

Take a look.
 

 
 
 

Gearing up for the international day of yoga with @reebokIndia Stay tuned!

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial)



Meanwhile, of her two favourite yoga asanas, she told ANI, "Padmasana is my favourite yoga asana. It requires the focus of mind and concentration power. This asana signifies balance between the mind, body and soul by nurturing your whole self. It stimulates the flow of energy in body and when practised frequently it will build your ability to concentrate in other situations off the mat."

"Suryanamaskar is a full body workout as it massages, detoxifies, and stimulates almost every organ of the human body. It improves your blood circulation that aids in bringing back the glow on your face; hence ensuring both physical and mental well-being. It is an incredible link between the warming-up poses and the intense yoga asanas. For me, Suryanamskar is my complete workout package," she concluded.

Just last month, Malaika participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge, and shared a video of herself doing Pilates.
 


Today, she introduced the Diva yoga.
 


Malaika Arora flew out of Mumbai with son Arhaan last night.

(With ANI inputs)

Trending

International Yoga DayMalaika AroraMalaika Arora Yoga

