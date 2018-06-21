On International Yoga Day, Malaika Arora Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Highlights
- Padmasana and Suryanamakar are her two favourite yoga asanas
- Suryanamskar is my complete workout package: Malaika
- She is a fitness enthusiast
Take a look.
Meanwhile, of her two favourite yoga asanas, she told ANI, "Padmasana is my favourite yoga asana. It requires the focus of mind and concentration power. This asana signifies balance between the mind, body and soul by nurturing your whole self. It stimulates the flow of energy in body and when practised frequently it will build your ability to concentrate in other situations off the mat."
"Suryanamaskar is a full body workout as it massages, detoxifies, and stimulates almost every organ of the human body. It improves your blood circulation that aids in bringing back the glow on your face; hence ensuring both physical and mental well-being. It is an incredible link between the warming-up poses and the intense yoga asanas. For me, Suryanamskar is my complete workout package," she concluded.
Just last month, Malaika participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge, and shared a video of herself doing Pilates.
"Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle,it's a way of life for me"...... yes @namratapurohit I accept ur challenge #humfittohindiafit .supa initiative by @ra_rathore i now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me n challenge me everyday to be better n fitter @akrobymustafa @anshukayoga @cindy_jourdain @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia ..... and @varundvn @arjunkapoor @chefkelvincheung ... take this challenge forward
Today, she introduced the Diva yoga.
Introducing Diva Yoga- a one of kind transformation program for a woman's overall well being. Are you ready to awaken the Diva in you?
