Malaika Arora Gears Up For International Yoga Day. Details Here

Highlights
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself doing yoga
- Inhale, exhale and immerse in a world of well-being: Malaika Arora
- Malaika Arora was last seen in India's Next Top Model
Malaika Arora has quite a bit of a reputation for sweating it out in the gym and is frequently seen working out with her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. It is a well-known fact that Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and frequently shares posts about her fitness regime on social media. Only last month, Malaika participated in the Hum Fit Toh India Fit fitness challenge, which gained massive popularity among Bollywood celebrities. The actress shared a video of herself doing Pilates.
In case you missed it, check out the video here.
"Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle,it's a way of life for me"...... yes @namratapurohit I accept ur challenge #humfittohindiafit .supa initiative by @ra_rathore i now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me n challenge me everyday to be better n fitter @akrobymustafa @anshukayoga @cindy_jourdain @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia ..... and @varundvn @arjunkapoor @chefkelvincheung ... take this challenge forward #humfittohindiafit
Malaika Arora is best known for her dance numbers in films such as Dil Se, Housefull 2 and Dabangg among others. She was last seen as a judge and host in the television reality show India's Next Top Model Season 3.