Malaika Arora Is Turning Her California Dreams Into Reality. See Vacation Pics

Malaika Arora is currently soaking up the sun in South California. If you are looking for the actress, here's where you can find her - she is having the time of her life in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old actress is in Hollywood land on partnership with a tourism guide brand, so it's safe to say that Malaika's trip will get a taste of both - work and vacation. But if your work location is as awesome as Malaika's, then who needs a vacation anyway! Malaika touched down in last week and has been filling up her Instagram diaries with envy-inducing posts from the Californian city. In her latest photo, Malaika can be seen rocking a trend-setting denim look - in baggy pants, white crop top and a jacket. She matched her spotless shoes with her top.
Highlights
- Malaika Arora's LA trip is actually work-turned-vacation
- Malaika is sharing photos from LA on Instagram
- "Some la fun in the sun," she captioned one of the photos
"Some la fun in the sun... not without my pose tho #strikeapose," Malaika captioned her photo.
While in Los Angeles, Malaika checked off almost everything from her bucket list, which included a day of relaxing by the hotel pool with a smoothie, discovering the wall art around the city, figuring out the perfect spot for a rejuvenating work-out session, going shopping and grabbing some awesome dinner.
Malaika Arora sure does have a great travel diary! She is best known for her stunning dance numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg and Housefull 2. On the small screen, she was last seen as a host-judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.
