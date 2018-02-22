Kareena Kapoor, BFF Malaika Arora Wants You To 'Stop Gossiping'

Malaika Arora revealed that Kareena Kapoor gossips a lot

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 12:02 IST
Malaika and Kareena at Amrita Arora's birthday bash (Image courtesy - malaikaarorakhanofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena Kapoor is best friends with Malaika and Amrita Arora
  2. Karan Johar had also revealed that Kareena and Ranbir love gossiping
  3. Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor's friend Malaika Arora, who will appear on BFFs With Vogue, this weekend, said that the actress should 'stop gossiping.' A video of Malaika and Amrita, who will also be part of the show, has been posted on the channel's official Instagram account, where the host Neha Dhupia quizzed Malaika to give one word advice to Kareena that 'she should stop doing' and pat came her reply - 'gossiping'. (Neha's reaction is all of us right now). Kareena Kapoor and squad - Karisma Kapoor (sister), Malaika and Amrita Arora - have set fashion and friendship goals every time they turn up for a party or get together. Just recently they celebrated Amrita's birthday bash in style in Goa.

Here's what Malaika Arora said:
 


Malaika isn't the first one to reveal that Kareena loves to gossip. Earlier, Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan had declared that Kareena is the biggest jagga jasoos of Bollywood. Karan had said that Kareena has all the information and she leaves it on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor to broadcast it.

A couple of weekends ago, Sonakshi Sinha, who had appeared on the show with designer Manisha Malhotra, was asked to name a) a couple who are dating but won't admit it b) predict a hook up of the year and c) the break-up of the year. Manish had predicted that Ranbir and Alia might hook up, while Sonakshi accidentally confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth were apparently dating each other in the past.

Here's what they said:
 


Ranbir and Alia are currently in Bulgaria, shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The film will hit the screens on June 1.
 

