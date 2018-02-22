Kareena Kapoor, BFF Malaika Arora Wants You To 'Stop Gossiping'

Highlights
- Kareena Kapoor is best friends with Malaika and Amrita Arora
- Karan Johar had also revealed that Kareena and Ranbir love gossiping
- Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Here's what Malaika Arora said:
Malaika isn't the first one to reveal that Kareena loves to gossip. Earlier, Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan had declared that Kareena is the biggest jagga jasoos of Bollywood. Karan had said that Kareena has all the information and she leaves it on her cousin Ranbir Kapoor to broadcast it.
A couple of weekends ago, Sonakshi Sinha, who had appeared on the show with designer Manisha Malhotra, was asked to name a) a couple who are dating but won't admit it b) predict a hook up of the year and c) the break-up of the year. Manish had predicted that Ranbir and Alia might hook up, while Sonakshi accidentally confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth were apparently dating each other in the past.
Here's what they said:
Which #Bollywood couple does Sonakshi Sinhaa (@aslisona) see breaking up in 2018? Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) and Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) find out in the latest episode of Jeep India (@jeepindia) presents BFFs With Vogue India powered by Motorola) @motorolain) & beauty partner Nykaa (@mynykaa). Watch the full episode this Saturday at 8pm on Colors Infinity (@colorsinfinitytv). #CondeNastVideo #BFFsWithVogue
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The film will hit the screens on June 1.