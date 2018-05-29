Malaika Arora Has Taken The Fitness Challenge To A Whole New Level

"Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle,it's a way of life for me"...... yes @namratapurohit I accept ur challenge #humfittohindiafit .supa initiative by @ra_rathore i now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me n challenge me everyday to be better n fitter @akrobymustafa @anshukayoga @cindy_jourdain @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia ..... and @varundvn @arjunkapoor @chefkelvincheung ... take this challenge forward #humfittohindiafit

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 29, 2018 at 12:33am PDT