Malaika Arora Has Taken The Fitness Challenge To A Whole New Level

Malaika Arora is being hailed as "wonder woman" in the comments section for setting major fitness goals

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2018 17:17 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Malaika Arora Has Taken The Fitness Challenge To A Whole New Level

Malaika Arora at her Pilates studio (courtesy malaikaarorakhanofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle," wrote Malaika
  2. "It's a way of life for me," she added in her caption
  3. Malaika recently participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge
Malaika Arora recently participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge - a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and endorsed by Bollywood celebrities. The model-actress shared a video of hers in which she can be seen doing Pilates as proof that she has indeed accepted the challenge by her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. On her part, Malaika nominated a list of her acquaintances, including Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, to take the challenge next. "'Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle, it's a way of life for me'... yes Namrata Purohit I accept your challenge Hum Fit Toh India Fit. Supa initiative by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. I now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me and challenge me every day to be better and fitter Akro By Mustafa, Anshuka Parwani, Cindy Jourdain, Sarvesh Shashi, Reebok India and Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Kelvin Cheung ... take this challenge forward," Malaika Instagrammed.

Shared earlier on Tuesday, Malaika's video has garnered over 227,478 views in just four hours with Malaika being hailed as "wonder woman" in the comments section for setting major fitness goals.
 


Apart from Malaika, other celebrities who have already taken the challenge include Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Comments
For those who are unaware about Malaika's impressive gym routine, here's a look at what actually one can spot on her Instagram. Even when on vacation, Malaika is on the lookout for the perfect work-out spot.
 

 

 


Malaika Arora is best known for her stunning dance numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg and Housefull 2. On the small screen, she was last seen as a host-judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Malaika AroraHum Fit Toh India Fit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................