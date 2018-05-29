Malaika Arora Has Taken The Fitness Challenge To A Whole New Level

Highlights
- "Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle," wrote Malaika
- "It's a way of life for me," she added in her caption
- Malaika recently participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challenge
Shared earlier on Tuesday, Malaika's video has garnered over 227,478 views in just four hours with Malaika being hailed as "wonder woman" in the comments section for setting major fitness goals.
"Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle,it's a way of life for me"...... yes @namratapurohit I accept ur challenge #humfittohindiafit .supa initiative by @ra_rathore i now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me n challenge me everyday to be better n fitter @akrobymustafa @anshukayoga @cindy_jourdain @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia ..... and @varundvn @arjunkapoor @chefkelvincheung ... take this challenge forward #humfittohindiafit
Apart from Malaika, other celebrities who have already taken the challenge include Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here's my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge. I'd like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNING!Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03@imranirampal@aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu#adjtyaroykapur@MadhuriDixit@aliaa08@duttsanjaypic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Malaika Arora is best known for her stunning dance numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg and Housefull 2. On the small screen, she was last seen as a host-judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.