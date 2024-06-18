On Diljit Dosanjh And Jimmy Fallon's Viral Video, Priyanka Chopra Left This Comment

Jimmy Fallon with Diljit Dosanjh. (courtesy: fallontonight)

Desi boy Diljit Dosanjh and international celeb collaborations are a match made in heaven. After teaching Punjabi to Sia and Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh added talk show host Jimmy Fallon to the list. Diljit, who was Jimmy Fallon's new guest on The Tonight Show, taught the host a few words in Punjabi. To be more specific, Diljit said, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye." Needless to say, the video is viral. In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "It's the Oye for me." Fighter star Akshay Oeroi commented, "Paaji teaching the world Punjabi." Tisca Chopra added, "Oyeeeee."

The Internet flooded the comments section of the video with remarks like, "This guy can make anyone speak in Punjabi. Ed Sheeran, Prabhas and now Jimmy Fallon." Another one added, "GOAT (as in Greatest Of All Time). " Another user wrote, "What a legend." Another one added, "I am fangirling a little too much at this point." A comment from another user read, "What's multiverse is this." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section. "Why is this interaction so cute," a user commented. "What in the 2024 is happening," another one wrote.

Check out the viral video:

Diljit Dosanjh, dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban, performed on some of his smash hits on The Tonight Show. The singer lit up the stage with his Bhangra moves.

Some more photos from Diljit Dosanjh'sBhangra moves on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with popstar Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year, Diljit performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York, Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.