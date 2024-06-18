Crazy Viral - Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon: 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye'. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: sonakshisinha )

Diljit Dosanjh is set to make his debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Ahead of his debut, the host Jimmy Fallon and the singer have been sharing delightful behind-the-scenes moments. The official Instagram handle of The Tonight Show shared a video wherein Diljit is seen teaching Jimmy some Punjabi phrases. The host tries his best to say the singer's iconic catchphrase, Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye, though his attempt at the end leaves room for laughter. However, Jimmy Fallon impresses the singer with the Punjabi greeting Sat Sri Akal as he delivers it smoothly.

Another light-hearted moment captured the exchange of gloves between the two. Known not only for his music but also his impeccable fashion sense, Diljit Dosanjh usually wears black gloves during performances. Jimmy Fallon surprises him with custom white gloves adorned with the show's logo.

The singer can be seen dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble during the backstage interactions. He completed his look with a matching turban and a distinctive pleated fan.

ICYMI: Diljit Dosanjh is the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. On the work front, he has appeared in several films including Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, Jodi, Good Newwz, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Udta Punjab and Honsla Rakh among others.

His upcoming film Jatt and Juliet 3 is slated for theatrical release on June 27.