Diljit Dosanjh Is Jimmy Fallon's New Guest On The Tonight Show. Details Here

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Diljit Dosanjh is an international sensation. From performing at the Coachella to sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran, Diljit is ticking all the boxes. Now, there is more happy news for all Diljit Dosanjh's fans. He will soon appear as a guest on American comedian and TV presenter Jimmy Fallon's talk show, The Tonight Show. On Wednesday, Diljit shared a set of pictures on Instagram to make the big announcement. In the first frame, we see a collage with Diljit on one side and Jimmy on the other. Next, we see a screenshot featuring the list of this week's guests on the show, including comedian-actor Eddie Murphy, chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson, actor and film producer Kevin Costner, and, of course, Diljit Dosanjh.

In his caption, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his happiness by writing, “Panjabi aagye oyee This week's guest Bhangra hun mainstream pena Proper Hollywood. [Punjabis have arrived! This week's guest, Bhangra is now going mainstream. Proper Hollywood."]”

Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor, who shares a great camaraderie with Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Ufffff,” and dropped confetti and red heart emojis. Diljit's Jatt & Juliet co-star Neeru Bajwa posted clapping hands and the party faces emojis. Little Things fame Mithila Palkar shared a fire emoji. Neha Dhupia called Diljit, “G.O.A.T.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur's comment included a star-eyed face and clapping emojis. Many others followed suit.

Check out the post below:

Diljit Dosanjh is no stranger to hitting milestones. In April, Diljit staged the largest Punjabi show ever outside India. It was part of the singer's Dil-lumati Tour. Click here to read all about it.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Netflix film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also featured Parineeti Chopra in a key role. Up next, Diljit will be seen in the Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, alongside Neeru Bajwa. The movie is set to hit the big screens on June 28.