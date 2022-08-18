Sidharth Malhotra Reacts As Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Recreate This Baar Baar Dekho Song

Sidharth Malhotra(R) and Demi and Jimmy(L). (courtesy: sidmalhotra) (courtesy: ddlovato)

Demi Lovato recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her upcoming music album. The singer recently shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she, along with her band members and Jimmy Fallon, recreated a popular Bollywood song Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Soon after she posted the video, Sidharth Malhotra, who featured in the film with actress Katrina Kaif, reacted to the video on Twitter. Demi shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as: "Jimmy Fallon you Ok?" followed by laughing emoticons.

In the video, Jimmy Fallon joins Demi and her band members and says, "We are having a party. Come on, break a leg," while in the background, we hear the song Kala Chashma. However, as he steps forward, Jimmy accidentally falls to the floor. Demi and his band members get shocked, but as soon as the beat drops in the background, Jimmy starts dancing.

Sidharth Malhotra saw the video, and on his Twitter handle wrote, "Hey what fun! Happy to see Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato grooving on #KalaChashma. Thank you for the love."

Soon after Demi Lovato shared the video, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!!," while another wrote, "Unreal. Punjabi music on Jimmy Fallon."

Here have a look at Demi Lovato's post:

Kala Chashma was recreated by Badshah, Neha Kakkar and Amar Arshi in the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.