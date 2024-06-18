Band, Baaja, Bhangra: Diljit Dosanjh's Dance Moves Lit Up The Tonight Show

Diljit Dosanjh pictured on the show. (courtesy: fallontonight)

Is it too soon to call 2024 the year of crazy collabs? So, guess who united for a viral-worthy moment - Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his Bhangra moves and how. Pictures from the singer-actor's dance performance were shared by the official Instagram handle of The Tonight Show. The caption read, "Tonight: Diljit Dosanjh is in the building to perform Born To Shine into G.O.A.T! #DiljitOnFallon #FallonTonight." Diljit was dressed in his festive best for the occasion.

Check out the video here:

See the photos from The Tonight Show here:

ICYMI, Diljit Dosanjh also taught a few Punjabi words to the show's host Jimmy Fallon. The clip was titled, "Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh." Take a look at the BTS video here:

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, this year. The singer-actor performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California last year.

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New YorkArjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Good Newwz among others.