On Alia Bhatt's Birthday, Team Kalank Gift Fans A New Poster Of Roop

On Alia Bhatt's birthday today, the makers of her upcoming film Kalank released a new character poster of the actress and it's just wow. Alia Bhatt shared the poster on her social media pages with a heart emoticon while producer Karan Johar captioned the poster: "Courage has never looked this beautiful." He described Alia's character Roop as "feisty." The poster features a close-up shot of Alia Bhatt in pink hues with the faded background depicting scenes of grand celebrations. The teaser of Kalank released on Tuesday while the film will open in cinemas on April 17. From the teaser, which went insanely viral, it appears that Alia Bhatt's Roop is remoulding her story in unimaginable ways.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt as Roop in Kalank:

On Thursday, the filmmakers released new character posters of Alia's co-stars Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry. Going by the aforementioned teaser, Kalank explores the complicated romantic lives of Roop, Zafar and Dev. There's another spoke in this entangled love story - Satya, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, also stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Watch the teaser of Kalank here:

After Kalank, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar. Brahmastra, slated for Christmas 2019 release, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Brahmastra is a trilogy, the first part of which will release this year.

