Kalank New Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur Faces Down A Raging Mob

The posters of Abhishek Varman's forthcoming film Kalank keep getting better. After sharing Varun Dhawan's poster along with the bull, the makers posted Aditya Roy Kapur's second poster from the film and we must tell you that the latest poster is as good as the first one. Karan Johar, who has produced Kalank under his banner Dharma Productions, shared Aditya's second look from the film and wrote: "The face of nobility. Here's Dev! Kalank in cinemas on April 17." The poster comprises silhouette of Aditya, who can be seen standing in front of a mob and buildings on fire.

Take a look at the Kalank poster here:

In Kalank, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen playing the role of Dev Chaudhry. Aditya's character was introduced as "a virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind" by film's producer Karan Johar. Check out the poster here:

Kalank is a period drama that stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set in the forties. The teaser of Kalank hit the Internet earlier this week and it trended big time. The video has over 29 million views on YouTube as of now.

Here's the teaser of Kalank:

Kalank will open in theaters on April 19.

Aditya Roy Kapur's last big release was the 2017 film Ok Jaanu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Besides, Kalank, Aditya's upcoming projects include include Sadak 2 and Anurag Basu's untitled film, co-starring Sanya Malhotra.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film London Dreams. He has also featured in films such as Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani among others.

