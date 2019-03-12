Kalank Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan In Grand Tale Of Fire And Ice

Kalank teaser: Alia Bhatt in a still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The teaser ends with a big reveal Alia and Varun have been cast opposite each other The teaser also has glimpses of Madhuri, Aditya, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi

The Kalank teaser just painted a tale of eternal love with strokes of grandeur, drama and myriad shades of emotions on our screens. In the teaser, the cast of Kalank is introduced in this order - first arrives Madhuri Dixit as Begum Bahaar, then comes Sonakshi Sinha as Satya and Alia Bhatt as Roop is the final character to be introduced from the "Women Of Kalank" cast. Varun Dhawan is introduced next as the daredevil Zafar, who plays a bull-fighter, followed by Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev Chaudhary. Last but definitely not the least is Sanjay Dutt as the "formidable" Balraj Chaudhary. In the second half of the teaser, the disjointed characters are brought together as Roop and Dev Chaudhary are presented in front of a wedding mandap.

Begum Bahaar and Balraj Chaudhary also share screen space in the teaser for a blink-and-miss moment.

Through the teaser, there's no whiff of whose love story Kalank is all about but the big reveal is in the end when Roop and Zafar meet in a symbolic scene of ravan dahan. The teaser has just two dialogues: "Kuchh rishte karzon ke tarah hote hain. Jinhe nibhana nahi, chukana padhta hai," says Varun Dhawan at the beginning while "Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi jeet jaise laage... toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi hai iss duniya mein," is narrated by Alia Bhatt in the end.

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is set in the pre-independence era of 1945. The teaser is dotted with glimpses of several impactful sequences from the film, including that of majestic dance sequences by Madhuri Dixit. Take a look at the Kalank teaser here:

Last week, a post on Karan Johar's Instagram came as happy surprise as he said that the Kalank characters will be introduced soon. The film's team kept their promise and we were treated to first looks of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit - in this order.

Kalank is a Dharma Productions project and was conceptualised by Karan Johar some 15 years ago. The wait for Kalank will be over on April 19 this year.