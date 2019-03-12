Kalank Teaser Reminds Twitter Of Baahubali+ "Padmaavat" + Devdas

Twitter is of the opinion that Kalank appears to be inspired by the grandeur and larger-than-life make of Baahubali

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2019 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kalank Teaser Reminds Twitter Of Baahubali+ 'Padmaavat' + Devdas

A still from Kalank teaser (Courtesy YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The Abhishek Verman directed film is set in 1945
  2. Twitter thinks that Kalank has major Baahubali vibes
  3. "Baahubali + Devdas + Padmaavat = Kalank" read several tweets

The Kalank teaser released on Tuesday and took us back by several years with its grand and majestic glimpses of the drama that is set in the pre-independence era of 1945. Now, Twitter is of the opinion that Kalank appears to be inspired by the grandeur and larger-than-life make of Baahubali and those who have watched the teaser, can't completely disagree. "Bollywood's Baahubali," tweeted one user while another added: "Wow amazing visuals. Especially the last scene with raavan. This visuals can directly compete with Baahubali." Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is producing Kalank, was in charge of distributing the Hindi version of the Baahubali series of films.

 

 

 

 

Well, another section of Twitter thinks not only Baahubali, but Kalank also draws inspiration from period films such as "Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Devdas. "Baahubali + Devdas + Padmaavat = Kalank," read one tweet while another added: "A mixture of Padmavat, Bhajirao Mastaani and Bahubali... looking forward to the film."

Here's just a glimpse of Twitter's reaction to the Kalank teaser.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank is a period film that was conceptualised by Karan Johar some 15 years ago. The ensemble cast of the film comprises Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur along with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, who are reuniting on the big screen after two decades.

Kalank is a tale of love with Alia Bhatt's Roop and Varun Dhawan's Zafar at the epicentre of the story. Watch the teaser of Kalank here:

 

Kalank is all set to hit screens on April 19.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kalank teaserkalank teaser twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsPriyanka GandhiHardik PatelEthiopian AirlinesRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamsung M30Realme 3Dandi March

................................ Advertisement ................................