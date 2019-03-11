Kalank: 6 Brand New Pics Have A Story To Tell

Kalank pic revealed that the teaser is releasing tomorrow (courtesy karanjohar)

Karan Johar treated us to an album full of brand new pictures from Kalank. Not one or two but KJo, whose Dharma Productions is producing the movie, Instagrammed six new photos, each dedicated to the members of the ensemble cast of Kalank. The photos arrived to make the announcement that the teaser of Kalank will release on Tuesday. "Six lives that will forever be changed. Kalank teaser tomorrow," read KJo's post. Photos from the Kalank-special album were also shared separately by Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Satya, and Sanjay Dutt, who features as Balraj Chaudhry, and Varun Dhawan, who has been cast as Zafar, and also Madhuri Dixit, who portrays the role of a dancer named Bahaar Begum.

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur also hold significant roles in Kalank and you can get a glimpse of their characters here. Alia Bhatt has been cast as Roop while Aditya plays Dev Chaudhry.

The key characters of Kalank were introduced last week with brief descriptions for each of them. Alia's Roop was described as: "To love her is to love fire", Sonakshi's Satya was introduced as "pure, elegant and filled with love", Madhuri's Begum Bahaar was described as "enchanting", Aditya's Dev is a "virtuous" character, Sanjay Dutt's is the "formidable" Balraj Chaudhary and Varun's Zafar is one who "flirts with life and danger."

Kalank is a period drama set in the Forties, something that was conceptualised by Karan Johar 15 years ago. Kalank was "the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through," KJo had written.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the wait for Kalank will end on April 19 this year.