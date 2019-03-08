Kalank: Alia Bhatt's First Look As Roop Is Breathtaking. Can't Wait To Meet The Other #WomenOfKalank

Alia Bhatt as Roop in Kalank (courtesy aliaa08)

Alia Bhatt's first look from Kalank is here to take your break away! The 25-year-old actress, who has been cast as Roop in the Abhishek Varman-directed film, introduced her character on Friday morning and wrote: "Here she is. Roop." Alia Bhatt's character is the first from the line of 'Women Of Kalank' to be released. While not much is known about Alia's character, Madhuri Dixit, who co-stars with her in the film, described Roop in these words: "She's full of life and has a heart of gold." The name 'Roop' does absolute justice to Alia's look in Kalank - she appears to play a princess or a member of royalty in the film. Behind the veiled look, one can see Roop adorned with kundan jewellery, her traditional look complete with a bindi and a nath.

"A character unlike any other I've played," Alia wrote on Twitter. Sonakshi Sinha, who is also part of Kalank's ensemble cast, gave a shout out to Roop: "Free, bound only by love!"

Meet Alia Bhatt as Roop from Kalank.

Ahead of Alia Bhatt's first poster, the 'Men Of Kalank' debuted their first looks on Thursday. Varun Dhawan was introduced as Zafar, "one who flirts with life and danger"; Aditya Roy Kapur was introduced as the "virtuous" Dev Chaudhry while Sanjay Dutt plays the "formidable" Balraj Chaudhry.

Set in the Forties, Kalank is a production venture of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The filmmaker revealed an intriguing story about Kalank's origin in what appeared to be the first glimpse of the film and wrote: "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... a film I passionately believe in... the last film my father worked on before he left us... it was his dream to see this film come through... I couldn't fulfil his dream then... my spirit was broken... but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid... the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice."

While the wait for Kalank seems difficult, we will have to wait till April 19 for its release.