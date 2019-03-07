Kalank First Poster: Varun Dhawan 'Flirts With Life And Danger' As Zafar

Highlights
- It's been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character: Varun
- Kalank is a period drama set in the Forties
- Abhishek Varman has directed the film
So, folks, here's the first poster of Kalank, featuring Varun Dhawan as Zafar. Karan Johar, who is producing the film, described Varun's character Zafar as, "Presenting Varun Dhawan as Zafar! He flirts with life and danger." His intense look will surely keep you hooked. Of his character, the actor tweeted, "It's been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar!" From the cast of Kalank, Varun's role is the first one to have been introduced on social media. And, from the hashtag - #MenOfKalank - it appears that the team will reveal the looks of other male actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt after Varun's. Kalank is a period drama set in the Forties and actress Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha are also part of the film.
Here's Varun Dhawan's look as Zafar from Kalank.
Presenting @Varun_dvn as Zafar! He flirts with life and danger! #MenOfKalank#Kalank— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 7, 2019
@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman #SajidNadiadwala @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies
Last evening, Karan Johar via a social media post updated his followers that "Kalank unravels from Thursday."
Kalank unravels from tomorrow #Kalankpic.twitter.com/iSeVqsq1q6— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 6, 2019
He also shared the idea behind making Kalank and wrote that it is the last film his father Yash Johar worked on before he died in 2004. "A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... A film I passionately believe in... The last film my father worked on before he left us... It was his dream to see this film come through... I couldn't fulfil his dream then... My spirit was broken... But today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid... The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice," read an excerpt from his post, to which Karan Johar also added a still from Kalank.
Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and is scheduled to release on April 19.