'Hope To Make Sridevi Proud,' Says Madhuri Dixit On Taking Up The Late Actress' Role In Kalank

A file picture of Sridevi with Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights We shared a warm equation: Madhuri "When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role," she added Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman

Madhuri Dixit, who filled Sridevi's spot in Abhishek Varman's Kalank after the latter's death in February 2018, told DNA that she was very "emotional" when Karan Johar asked her to take up Sridevi's role in the film. In March last year, Sridevi's actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor revealed that Madhuri has been roped in to play Sridevi's role in Kalank. "When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan Johar asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud," Madhuri Dixit told DNA. Kalank is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit were contemporaries in the late 80s and the early 90s. They never co-starred in a film together until 2013's Bombay Talkies, in which the two actresses were seen in special song, which also starred several other stars.

"We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss. It is still hard to accept the truth," Madhuri said.

Kalank boasts of an impressive star cast, which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Details about the film haven't been revealed as of yet except that Kalank is a period film set in the Forties.

Meanwhile, of her role in Kalank, Madhuri Dixit also said that she cannot talk much about it, but added that her role is different from what she has done in her previous films. "It is hard to talk about the character without revealing too much. When people watch the movie, they will realise how different it is from what I have done in my other films like Devdas where I played Chandramukhi. The role that I have here is poles apart from that," she told DNA.

Kalank is slated to release this April.