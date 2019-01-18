Kalank Co-Stars Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Have The Sweetest Things To Say About Each Other

Alia Bhatt shared this picture with Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights He manages to make me laugh like a crazy person: Alia She's amazing in the film: Varun Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman

As Varun Dhawan finished filming Kalank, his co-star Alia Bhatt shared a sweet note for the actor and wrote that he "surprises her with the hard work and crazy energy every day." Varun too posted a lengthy note on social media to say that he is "very proud of Alia." Kalank will be Alia and Varun's fourth film together. They debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year in 2012 and later co-starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. "It's a wrap for Varun on Kalank. Our fourth film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy every day. Also, manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself. I can't, can't, can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film," read Alia's post for Varun, which is a black and white photo of them against a breathtaking background.

Take a look.

Varun too shared the same picture as Alia. "She's amazing in the film but one thing she's done great is to run very well and I'm proud of her (Lol). She knows she's my favourite. You guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her," read an excerpt from his post. He also shared the experience of working for the first time with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Here's his post.

Kalank, a period film set in the Forties, is being directed by Abhishek Varman. Madhuri Dixit will feature in the role that late actress Sridevi was originally cast in.

Of Alia's performance in Kalank, producer Karan Johar earlier on Neha Dhupia's chat show said, "I won't disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform," news agency IANS reported.

"And, because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," he added.