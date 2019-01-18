Kalank Co-Stars Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Have The Sweetest Things To Say About Each Other

Highlights
- He manages to make me laugh like a crazy person: Alia
- She's amazing in the film: Varun
- Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman
As Varun Dhawan finished filming Kalank, his co-star Alia Bhatt shared a sweet note for the actor and wrote that he "surprises her with the hard work and crazy energy every day." Varun too posted a lengthy note on social media to say that he is "very proud of Alia." Kalank will be Alia and Varun's fourth film together. They debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year in 2012 and later co-starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. "It's a wrap for Varun on Kalank. Our fourth film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy every day. Also, manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself. I can't, can't, can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film," read Alia's post for Varun, which is a black and white photo of them against a breathtaking background.
Take a look.
& it's a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can't can't can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK
Varun too shared the same picture as Alia. "She's amazing in the film but one thing she's done great is to run very well and I'm proud of her (Lol). She knows she's my favourite. You guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her," read an excerpt from his post. He also shared the experience of working for the first time with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Here's his post.
Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It's my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it's new. She's amazing in the film but one thing she's done great is run very well and I'm proud of her lol. She knws she's my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don't let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank
Kalank, a period film set in the Forties, is being directed by Abhishek Varman. Madhuri Dixit will feature in the role that late actress Sridevi was originally cast in.
Of Alia's performance in Kalank, producer Karan Johar earlier on Neha Dhupia's chat show said, "I won't disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform," news agency IANS reported.
"And, because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," he added.