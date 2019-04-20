Kalank Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Minimal Growth, Collects Rs 44.65 Crore So Far

Kalank box office collection: Alia Bhatt in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kalank, Karan Johar's ambitious project, appears to be struggling at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the necessary 'big jump' in numbers is 'missing' and the film's fate strongly depends on the weekend. "Kalank sees minimal growth on day 3 (Good Friday holiday)... Big jump is clearly missing... Cineplexes better, mass circuits ordinary/weak... Now dependent on Saturday and Sunday to add to the total... The film's Friday collection was Rs 11.60 crore and the India business total so far is Rs 44.65 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Rao Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore (including cost of production and marketing).

Here's the updated box office report card of Kalank:

Kalank opened to decent reviews on Wednesday, two days before the usual film release date. Kalank holds the record of the highest opening day collection in 2019 so far, however, the film's three-day total is lacklustre. In his review of NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee singled out Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan for compliments while he wrote that Kalank is a "near-spotless film."

Kalank has until Friday to prove its mettle at the ticket window as Hollywood's big release Avengers: Endgame will open in cinemas on April 26. Marvel movies have a huge fan following in India and Endgame, which is the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War and the last of the Avengers series, has generated ample interest in cinephiles much before the film's release.

