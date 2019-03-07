Kalank: Presenting Sanjay Dutt As The 'Formidable' Balraj Chaudhry

Sanjay Dutt in Kalank. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights So far, we have been introduced to all the "Men of Kalank" Alia, Sonakshi and Madhuri Dixit's looks have not been unveiled yet Kalank will hit the screens on April 19

After a long wait, the makers of Kalank have finally unveiled the look of the third "man of Kalank." After sharing the looks of Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers of the magnum opus introduced us to Balraj Chaudhry, which will be played by Sanjay Dutt. Film's producer Karan Johar shared the first poster of Sanjay Dutt's look from Kalankand wrote: "The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry." In the poster, the 59-year-old actor can be seen sporting salt and pepper look and can be seen wearing a pair of glasses. On Thursday, Sanjay Dutt shared the poster on social media. "Humbled to play a magnificent character in this magnum opus. Here's Balraj," read the caption on his post. He added the hashtag "#MenOfKalank" to the post.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's look from Kalank here:

The makers of Kalank quenched our curiosity to some extend by introducing us to the "men of Kalank." However, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit's looks from the film have not been shared as of now. ICYMI, here are Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan's looks from the film.

Varun Dhawan's poster was the first one to be shared. Varun will be seen playing the role of Zafar in the film. His character was introduced as someone who "flirts with life and danger."

Karan Johar shared the films' motion poster on Tuesday night and in a separate post, he shared the origin of Kalank. In his post, the filmmaker revealed that Kalank is a film set in the Forties and that it was his late father Yash Johar's "dream" project.

Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman. The film went on floors in 2018 and it is slated to release on April 19.