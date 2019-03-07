Kalank: After Varun Dhawan, Meet Aditya Roy Kapur As The 'Virtuous' Dev Chaudhry

Aditya Roy Kapur on the poster of Kalank (Image courtesy: Twitter)

It's time to meet the second 'man of Kalank' after the makers revealed the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film. Just now, a poster featuring Aditya Roy Kapur hit the Internet. He stars as Dev Chaudhry, who has a 'virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind.' Aditya sports an intense look and in the backdrop of the poster, we can see his character in the midst of what appears to be a film still from a riot. "A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind," is how producer Karan Joha described Dev Chaudhry while Varun Dhawan, who plays Zafar, wrote, "He defines the nobility of his era."

Here's Aditya Roy Kapur's look as Dev Chaudhry.

Varun Dhawan's look will also keep you hooked. "He flirts with life and danger," Karan Johar wrote and the actor described Zafar as, "It's been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character."

Sanjay Dutt's look from the film is now awaited and also of the film's actresses Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri filled Sridevi's spot in Kalank after the latter's death in February 2018.

Details about the Abhishek Varman-directed film haven't been revealed yet except that that it is a period drama set in the Forties.

"A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... A film I passionately believe in... The last film my father worked on before he left us... It was his dream to see this film come through... I couldn't fulfil his dream then... My spirit was broken... But today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid," is what Karan Johar wrote about Kalank.

Kalank releases on April 19.