Alia Bhatt Wraps Shooting For Kalank, Shares Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur And Director Abhishek Varman

Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur and Abhishek Varman (Image courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights "Kalank has wrapped but the heart is still wide open," wrote Alia Bhatt "Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead," she added "Can't wait for you guys to see the visuals," Alia Bhatt wrote

Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of Abhishek Varman's Kalank with a brand new picture on her Instagram timeline which appears to be from the sets of the film. The picture shared by Alia features herself with her Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and director Abhishek Varman. The 25-year-old actress described her journey working with friends and family on this film and how wrapping up a film "feels like". "Kalank has wrapped but the heart is still wide open!! For those who understand it and for those who don't: when you wrap a film it feels like a part of you just combusts, especially when you've worked with your friends and family. Crossing our fingers and toes for the journey ahead. Can't wait for you guys to see the visuals," Alia Bhatt captioned her picture.

Alia Bhatt's has wrapped the shooting of Kalank just days after she had announced Varun Dhwana's last day on shoot. She shared a picture featuring herself with Varun and wrote: "And it's a film wrap for Varun on Kalank.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy every day. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself. I can't, can't, can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film!" Varun too posted a lengthy note on social media to say that he is "very proud of Alia."

Kalank is a period film set in the Forties which also features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Madhuri Dixit will feature in the role that late actress Sridevi was originally cast in.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's performance in the film, Kalank producer Karan Johar had said on Neha Dhupia's chat show that he became emotional after seeing her. "You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform. And, because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," he said.

Kalank is expected to release in April this year.