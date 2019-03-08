Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha's First Look As Satya. Can't Take Eyes Off Her

Sonakshi Sinha as Satya in Kalank first look (courtesy sonakshisinha)

Team Kalank shared the first look of actress Sonakshi Sinha from the movie on Friday and we absolutely love it. The first look poster reveals that Sonakshi Sinha plays a character named Satya Chaudhry and the actress herself described Satya as: "Love, longing, integrity and sacrifice... this is what Satya stands for." While not much is known about Satya, the surname Chaudhry hints that Satya may be related to the previous Chaudhry characters introduced previously. Meanwhile, Twitter is going gaga over Sonakshi's look from Kalank. "Can't take eyes off her," read a tweet while another added: "Can't wait to see you in this look in Kalank."

Sonakshi Sinha's Satya is reminiscent of Pakhi from Lootera, don't you think? Check out Sonakshi Sinha as Satya here:

Meanwhile, here's just a glimpse of how Twitter reacted:

Sonakshi and Alia Bhatt co-star with Madhuri Dixit in the movie, whose first look is still awaited. Sonakshi Sinha's Satya is the second from the line of "Women Of Kalank" to be introduced. Earlier in the day, Sonakshi had tweeted details of Alia Bhatt's role and said: "Free, bound only by love! This is Roop!"

Earlier on Thursday, fans were thrilled to have been introduced to the 'Men Of Kalank'. Varun Dhawan was introduced as Zafar, "one who flirts with life and danger"; Aditya Roy Kapur was introduced as the "virtuous" Dev Chaudhry while Sanjay Dutt plays the "formidable" Balraj Chaudhry.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank is a emotional-heavy drama set in the Forties. Kalank is all set to hit screens on April 19.