Bhuj: The Pride Of India - Sonkashi Sinha's First Look As The 'Heroic' Sunderben Jetha Madharparya

Days after Bhuj: The Pride Of India was announced as one of the seven big upcoming Bollywood movies to premiere on Disney+Hotstar, the first look of actress Sonakshi Sinha from the film was dropped. In the first look poster, Sonakshi Sinha sports an intense expression as social worker of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a real-life persona, who the actress hailed for her "heroic" deeds. "Honoured to play the heroic role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! Bhuj: The Pride Of India, a crucial incident from history, will unveil soon with Disney+Hotstar," Sonakshi captioned her first look. Sonakshi's co-star Ajay Devgn also gave a shout-out to the actress, sharing the first look poster on his Instagram.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War and focuses primarily on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war. The role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik will be played by Ajay Devgn, whose first look from the film was shared earlier in January.

In a tweet last year, Ajay Devgn had written Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik had guided 300 women from the nearby villages to reconstruct a wrecked Indian Air Force air-strip during the 1971 war so that the Air Force officers could land safely.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India was earlier scheduled to hit screens in August but after the OTT release announcement, the date hasn't been confirmed yet. Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.