Kalank: Madhuri Dixit As The 'Enchanting' Bahaar Begum Will Leave You Smitten

Madhuri Dixit being her stunning self in the Kalank poster. (Image courtesy: MadhuriDixit)

Highlights "Enchanting, ethereal and timeless," wrote Karan Johar "It was my honour to play such an enchanting character:" Madhuri Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha's looks were also unveiled on Friday

Enchanting can't even begin to describe Madhuri Dixit's look from the film Kalank. After unveiling Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha's looks from the film, the makers finally introduced us to the "true begum of hearts, Bahaar," which will be played by Madhuri Dixit. Film's producer Karan Johar summed up Madhuri's look in the best possible way and wrote: "Enchanting, ethereal and timeless. The true begum of hearts, Bahaar." Dressed in a traditional red outfit, the Dedh Ishqiya actress looks resplendent in the poster. Sharing her look on social media, Madhuri wrote: "It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Here's Bahaar Begum."

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's look from Kalank here:

Madhuri Dixit will feature in the role that late actress Sridevi was originally cast in. Speaking of her role in the film, Madhuri in an interview with DNA, had earlier stated that her role in Kalank is drastically different from the roles that she has done in the past. "When people watch the movie, they will realise how different it is from what I have done in my other films like Devdas, where I played Chandramukhi. The role that I have here is poles apart from that," she told DNA.

So far, we have been introduced to all the characters of Kalank. On Friday, we were introduced to the "Women of Kalank." Alia Bhatt as Roop and Sonakshi Sinha as Satya left us smitten. Take a look at their looks here:

The makers started introducing us to the members of the Kalank family on Thursday. Varun Dhawan's look was the first one to be unveiled, followed by Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Kalank is a period drama set in the Forties, which has been directed by Abhishek Varman and it has been produced by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to release on April 19.