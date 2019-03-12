Kalank Actress Madhuri Dixit On Replacing Sridevi: 'Did My Job, But Missed Her Too'

Madhuri Dixit in a still from Kalank. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Madhuri Dixit says it was tough and emotional for her to play a role which was to be originally envisioned for Sridevi in Kalank. Madhuri plays Bahaar Begum in Karan Johar's upcoming film Kalank. After Sridevi's death last year, the role was offered to Madhuri. At the film's teaser launch on Tuesday, Madhuri was asked about how she felt on the sets of Kalank knowing that the character was supposed to be played by Sridevi.

"Firstly, her demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role, it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artiste and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look in to it as an actress, it's a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film," said Madhuri.

"Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job... I did that, but missed her too," she added.

Kalank, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, is releasing on April 17.