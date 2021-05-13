On Aaliyah Kashyap's Pic With Boyfriend, BFF Khushi Kapoor Dropped This Comment

Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire (L); Khushi Kapoor (R). (Image courtesy: @aaliyahkashyap)

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, who stays in California, is dating Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur. Aaliyah frequently treats her Instafam to mushy posts featuring herself and Shane. Aaliyah's new Instagram post is the latest addition to her relationship diaries. On Wednesday, she posted a throwback picture of herself with her boyfriend from their dinner date on the platform. In the picture, Aaliyah can be seen posing with Shane. Aaliyah looks stunning in a black backless dress as she shows off her tattoos. Shane, on the other hand, is sporting a white T-shirt and neutral striped shirt.

In her caption, Aaliyah wrote, "happiest with you." Aaliyah's BFF Khushi Kapoor reacted to her post. Khushi wrote, "And me <3 (heart)." To which Aaliyah replied, "ofc (Ofcourse)" and added a ring emoji in her comment.

Aaliyah posted another throwback picture of herself with Shane on her Instagram story. The picture appears to have been clicked at their dinner date the same day. While Aaliyah is looking into the camera, Shane is gazing at her with a smile on his face. Aaliyah wrote, "missing" and added crying and red heart emojis in her post.

Meanwhile, Khushi was also featured on Aaliyah's Instagram handle in 2019. In January that year, Aaliyah posted a picture with her BFF Khushi on the platform. The photo was presumably clicked at their get-together in California."

Khushi had shared the same picture on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Praying for us." Take a look at their posts.

Aaliyah Kashyap is currently studying at Chapman University in California. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is studying in New York. Khushi is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.