Aaliyah Kashyap Celebrates 18th Birthday With Khushi Kapoor And Ida Ali. See Inside Pics

Aaliyah Kashyap with her pals including Khushi and Ida. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj were married from 2003 to 2009 Aaliyah's friend Ibrahim Ali Khan was MIA Imtiaz Ali got the party started

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah rang in her 18th birth with all her "favourite people" on Tuesday night. Among the attendees were Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Aaliyah shared inside pictures from the party on her Instagram Story. Aaliyah also counts Saiaf Ali Khan's son Ibrahim among his close friends but he was MIA. Aaliyah's mother Aarti Bajaj (she was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2003 to 2009) was also there and she too shared pictures from the party on Instagram Story. One of the photos was that of Aaliyah's birthday cake, which was totally adorable! We also got a glimpse of Imtiaz Ali at the party - more like getting the party started.

Take a look at snippets from Aaliyah Kashyap's 18th birthday party:

Screenshot of Aaliyah Kashyap's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Screenshot of Aarti Bajaj's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Screenshot of Aarti Bajaj's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Screenshot of Aarti Bajaj's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Screenshot of Aarti Bajaj's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Aaliyah Kashyap is a bona fide Instagram celebrity with over 117 thousand followers. She frequently shared insights of her day-to-day activities and outings, some of which also include her father Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap missed the birthday party as he is currently in South Africa (going by his Instagram upodates). However, he did meet his daughter days before her 18th birthday when she was en route to get her new passport. He shared a cute picture of himself and Aaliyah (who was fast asleep) and wrote: "Some people just never get enough sleep Aaliyah Kashyap . On the way to her new passport... That dreaded 18 coming soon."

Anurag Kashyap is currently busy making the second season of Sacred Games. The first season aired on Netflix last year and it was quite a sensation. He also made critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan.