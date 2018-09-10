On Anurag Kashyap's Birthday, Daughter Aaliyah Shares Adorable Throwback Pics

Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.(Image courtesy: aaliyahkashyap)

On Anurag Kashyap's birthday, the filmmaker's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared million-dollar throwback pictures from her childhood days on her Instagram stories and adorable can't even begin to describe them. Aaliyah shared two greyscale pictures, while the first picture highlights the mischievous twinkle in little Aaliyah's eyes, the second one beautifully showcase the bond that the father-daughter duo share, in which Anurag Kashyap can be seen admiring her daughter as she amusingly looks at the camera. Aaliyah captioned the stories "Happy birthday papa" along with heart emoticons. Aaliyah also shared a relatively recent picture and wrote: "Can't wait to celebrate once you are back." Aaliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his first wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who stars in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyaan, shared an emotional birthday note for the filmmaker, who he lovingly calls "chachaji." Vicky wrote: "If it wasn't for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. You are one of the most accessible, one of the most genuine persons around. Feel so happy and proud when people call me your blue haired boy."

Taapsee Pannu too wished the 46-year-old filmmaker by sharing a picture from the sets of Manmarziyaan along with a birthday note. Taapsee also mentioned that she has a "special gift" planned for the director who is currently busy with the Manmarziyaan premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. "This year there is a super special birthday gift coming up soon that's apart from the fact that we all are soon landing in Toronto to meet you, dressed as fancy gift package," read an excerpt from Taapsee's post.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap awaits the release of Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release this Friday.

Anurag Kashyap made his Bollywood directorial debut with the 2005 film Paanch. However, his breakthrough film was Black Friday. Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts) and Mukkabaaz among others. His last directorial project was Netflix's Lust Stories. His next film is Manmarziyaan.