Old Interview Of Uzair Baloch Saying He "Hasn't Even Killed An Ant" Resurfaces After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release, Internet Isn't Convinced

A blockbuster can do many things-shatter records, dominate headlines, spark debates. But sometimes, it does something more unexpected: it resurrects people and stories many thought had faded into the background.

The roaring success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done exactly that, pushing the name of Uzair Baloch back into the spotlight through viral clips, resurfaced interviews and renewed public curiosity.

At the centre of this renewed attention is a decade-old interview, one that is now being dissected as much for what it reveals as for what it obscures.

What began as chatter around a blockbuster has now evolved into a deeper revisit of one of Karachi's most feared figures and the contradictions that defined him.

An Interview That Went Viral (Again)

Among the many resurfaced posts is a 2012 interview conducted by journalist Noor-ul-Arifeen, which is now widely circulating online.

Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi long associated with gang wars, poverty and systemic neglect, struggled for basic necessities like clean water and stable livelihoods. Against this backdrop, Uzair Baloch's lifestyle appeared almost jarring.

Funded by extortion networks and alleged drug operations, he built a four-storey mansion in Lyari, complete with a swimming pool, an image that sharply contrasted with the scarcity surrounding him.

"I Am A Transporter": Uzair Baloch On His Wealth

During the interview, Baloch was asked directly about his sources of income, an unusual line of questioning at the time.

He responded, "I am a transporter and also own land. Aur Dubai mein extractor ka bhi karobar hai mera. (And I also run an extractor business in Dubai.)"

The interviewer pointed out the irony of his wealth in a locality that lacked even consistent access to water, questioning how such luxury could exist amid deprivation.

"Allah Has Given Me These Things"

Baloch defended his position by framing himself as both a beneficiary and a benefactor.

He said, "Allah has given me these things. I'm distributing these things with my people. Come along with me. Let me show you how much love they have for me and how much I have given them. I am with them through every pain and suffering - whether it is hunger, water issues, progress, unemployment or any other problem."

He further added, "Today you called me a don. Others used to call me a don earlier, and today you also called me a don. This is the result of serving the public."

"I Haven't Even Killed An Ant" (And The Reality That Contradicts It)

Perhaps the most striking moment came when Uzair Baloch was confronted with allegations of violence.

He said, "I haven't even killed an ant. I have killed for public unemployment - I raised my voice, that was my 'murder'. I stood up for the people whenever needed. I fixed hospitals for Lyari. If being a killer means raising my voice for the poor, standing with them, helping them - then if that makes me a killer, that is your choice."

The claim stands in sharp contrast to the incidents widely associated with his name. Among the most talked-about is the killing of rival gangster Arshad Pappu, an episode often cited as one of the most brutal in Lyari's history.

Local accounts allege that Pappu was captured, tortured and killed, with his body later mutilated and displayed publicly in the streets.

Some eyewitness reports went further, claiming that his severed head was used as a football, an act described as a chilling display meant to instil fear and assert dominance.

Internet Is Shocked

The resurfaced clips have triggered strong responses across platforms.

Many users have expressed concern for the journalist who conducted the interview, questioning his safety years later.

Comments such as "Is the interviewer still alive?" and "The courage it took to ask these questions is unreal" have been widely circulated.

#Dhurandhar2 - Uzair Baloch's rare interview is intense and controversial.



Brother of Rehman Dakait, Uzair openly admits how he ruled Lyari. He claims that whatever he did even killings were, according to him, for the poor and to deliver justice when no one else would.



“If… pic.twitter.com/bsXRzsppdd — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 20, 2026

The Man Behind The Headlines

In reality, Uzair Baloch's rise was rooted in a violent and deeply entrenched criminal network. Following the death of his elder brother Rehman Dakait, he assumed control of the gang and consolidated power in Lyari.

He also took charge of the People's Aman Committee, a group with significant political influence in the area and links to the Pakistan Peoples Party.

His name became associated with several brutal incidents.

By 2014, Baloch was facing more than 50 cases of extortion and was linked to multiple killings, including those of gang members and police personnel. Warrants were issued, but he fled Pakistan before he could be apprehended.

He was eventually arrested by Interpol at Dubai International Airport in 2014 and extradited to Pakistan. In 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and was lodged in Karachi Central Jail.

Recently, he was acquitted in a 2012 arms case due to lack of evidence, though he remains incarcerated.

From Real Life To Reel Life

Baloch's story has also found its way into popular culture through Dhurandhar. In the film, Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, is killed by Ranveer Singh's undercover operative Hamza, with Sanjay Dutt's Chaudhry Aslam Khan playing a key role.

The narrative takes a quiet but significant turn in its final moments. Uzair, portrayed by Danish Pandor, arrives too late and breaks down in Hamza's arms, unaware that the man consoling him is responsible for his brother's death.

The scene serves as a bridge to the sequel, positioning Uzair as a central figure in Dhurandhar 2.

Also Read: 12-Year-Old Post On Uzair Baloch's Arrest From Dubai Goes Viral After Dhurandhar 2 Success

Also Read: Dhurandhar: Real-Life Uzair Baloch Mutilated Gangster Arshad Pappu's Body Parts, Played Football With His Severed Head