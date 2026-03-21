<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark

After a thunderous start at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continued its strong run on day 2, despite witnessing its first dip in collections.

What's Happening

The Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 80.72 crore on Friday, taking its domestic momentum forward following a blockbuster opening.

The film recorded this figure from 20,125 shows across India. The Hindi version dominated the collections, contributing Rs 78.94 crore net with an impressive 64.3% occupancy across 19,025 shows.

Regional language performance remained modest in comparison.

The Telugu version brought in Rs 1.30 crore with 35.0% occupancy from 700 shows, while Tamil added Rs 0.44 crore with 27.0% occupancy across 356 shows.

Kannada and Malayalam markets stayed largely subdued, earning Rs 0.03 crore (45.0% occupancy, 20 shows) and Rs 0.01 crore (13.0% occupancy, 24 shows), respectively.

The day 2 figures mark a drop of approximately 21.3% from its opening day collection of Rs 102.55 crore. Overall occupancy on Friday stood at around 62.6% in theatres.

Despite the dip, the film remains on a strong trajectory and is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark domestically on Saturday.

So far, its total gross collections stand at Rs 269.39 crore, with nett collections at Rs 226.27 crore.

Background

The film has already achieved several milestones within just two days of release. It crossed the Rs 150 crore mark early on Friday, surpassing the lifetime India collections of Sikandar and The Raja Saab.

Soon after, it went past Rs 200 crore, overtaking the lifetime earnings of Fighter (Rs 212 crore nett). It is currently trailing only War (Rs 236 crore nett) among recent benchmarks in the genre.

Globally, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened to a massive Rs 236.63 crore on day 1. Of this, Rs 145.55 crore came from India net collections, Rs 172.63 crore from India gross, and Rs 64 crore from overseas markets.

The film had already built significant momentum through paid previews, collecting Rs 73.85 crore worldwide. This included Rs 43 crore in India nett, Rs 51.60 crore in India gross, and Rs 22.25 crore from International markets.

About The Film

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

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