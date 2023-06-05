In Pics: Nysa Devgan And Friends Rocked Out At The Beyonce Concert

Nysa and Orhan at Beyonce concert. (courtesy: orry1 )

Beyonce delivered a power-packed performance as a part of her Renaissance tour in London on Sunday night. Queen Bey's magical and breathtaking spectacle justified the crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Nysa Devgan and her friends also had a blast. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter attended the last leg of Beyonce's five-night run of the Renaissance World Tour at the stadium with singer Kanika Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani and a couple of more friends. Pictures of Nysa having a gala time at the electrifying concert have now gone viral on social media. They show Nysa looking stunning in a grey top and silver sequin skirt with a pink hat. She accessorised her fit with a gold sling bag and silver heels. Kanika Kapoor opted for a chic look for the event. She wore a white tee with a puffer jacket and a black hat. Orhan Awatramani's OOTD comprised a black tee and brown trousers.

Take a look:

A mandatory group photo of Nysa Devgan and her friends from the concert.

Also check out a glimpse of the iconic singer from her concert that showed, once again, why Beyonce is revered by her fans.

The Sunday concert was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, her mother Madhu Chopra and a few of their friends. “I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyonce. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it Anisha Tee Gibbs. #blueivy was an amazing dancer we're on fire. Thank you #JayZ and Queen Beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you, Nick Jonas, for the most memorable night! Love you, baby,” read her caption.

Beyonce had already performed in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Sunderland before her London concert for the Renaissance World Tour. Her next show is in Barcelona on June 8.