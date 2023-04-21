Inside Nysa Devgan's 20th Birthday Celebrations With Family

Nysa in a still from the video. (courtesy: kajolarmy)

We got a glimpse of Nysa Devgan's 20th birthday through her aunt Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram stories on Thursday night. Sharing a clip of Nysa cutting her birthday cake on her Instagram story, Tanishaa wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my baby girl." In the video, Nysa's dad Ajay Devgn is standing alongside her as she cuts the birthday cake. In the video, Nysa's mom Kajol can be heard singing Happy Birthday. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Kajol and it is trending a great deal on social media.

Take a look at Nysa's birthday festivities here:

Kajol wished her daughter like this on her birthday: "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

Posting a picture collage, Nysa's dad Ajay Devgn wrote: "Father of My Pride. Happy birthday baby."

Tanishaa Mukerji wished her niece like this. She wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday my nys! My smart beautiful fierce soul! Always be you! Love you."

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. Nysa's parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.