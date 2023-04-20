On Nysa Devgan's 20th Birthday, BFF Orhan Awatramani Wishes Her Like This

Image was shared by Orhan Awatramani. (courtesy: orry1)

Star kid Nysa Devgan rang in her 20th birthday with heartfelt posts from her parents and actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Joining the bandwagon was also Nysa's BFF Orhan Awatramani, who shared a collage featuring Nysa and himself on his Instagram story. In the collage, we can see the two having a gala time while posing cutely for selfies. Sharing the post, her friend Orhan wrote, "HBD NIE PIE." The post is too cute to be missed. Check it out here:

A few days back, the two friends took a trip to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Orhan also shared some pictures with his Instafam, featutring his travel buddies Vedant Mahajan, Foram Thakke and of course Nysa. In the first pic, we can see Orhan and Nysa sitting on a camel. Next, we get a glimpse of their dinner time. The set-up looks dreamy, to say the least. Don't miss the pic in which Orhan is holding a book upside down. At least, Khushi Kapoor didn't. In the comments, she wrote, “I think you're holding the book upside down.” To this, Orhan replied, “gna fire my book stylist for this (sic).” Foram Thakker replied with a goofy face emoji.

In another post from the trip, Nysa can be seen posing for the camera with a group of friends. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter looks pretty in a white thigh-high floral ensemble with a plunging neckline. She paired her look with pink footwear. Orhan, on the other hand, can be seen in a blue co-ord set. He also shared some breathtaking views of Suryagarh Palace.

Sharing the post, Orhan Awatramani captioned it as, "Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz. @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer." Soon after he shared the post, Nysa Devgan's cousin Daanish Gandhi commented, "Such a vibe," Kanika Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon.

A few days ago, Nysa Devgan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event, with her mom Kajol and made heads turn in her shimmery outfit. Recently, Kajol also opened up about the popularity that her daughter has earned. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."