Nysa Devgan Is Having A Blast In Jaisalmer With Orhan Awatramani And Other Friends. See Pics

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan has jetted off to Rajasthan to spend some quality time with her friends, including Orhan Awatramani. Orhan shared a post on his Instagram handle offering a glimpse of their Jaisalmer diaries. In one of the pictures from the album, Nysa can be seen posing for the camera with a group of friends. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter looks pretty in a white thigh-high floral ensemble with a plunging neckline. She paired her look with pink footwear. Orhan, on the other hand, can be seen in a blue co-ord set. He also shared some breathtaking views of Suryagarh Palace.

Sharing the post, Orhan Awatramani captioned it as, "Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz. @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer." Soon after he shared the post, Nysa Devgan's cousin Daanish Gandhi commented, "Such a vibe," Kanika Kapoor dropped a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:

A few days ago, Nysa Devgan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event, with her mom Kajol. For the event, Nysa opted for a silver ensemble with a cape, while Kajol wore a traditional white outfit. The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kajol recently opened up about the popularity that her daughter has earned. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."