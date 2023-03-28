Proud Mom Kajol On Daughter Nysa Devgan's Popularity: 'She Is 19 And Having Fun'

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa has been enjoying massive popularity lately. When asked Kajol how she feels about the popularity that Nysa has earned, the actress told Hindustan Times that she is "proud" of her daughter. "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes," Hindustan Times quoted Kajol saying. The Salaam Venky actress added, "All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Nysa Devgan often creates a heavy buzz on the Internet whenever her pictures from a party (shared by her parents or friends) or holiday trip go viral. Last year, she walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and left everyone impressed. Manish Malhotra shared a photo of Nysa from the fashion show and captioned it as "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss." Take a look below:

Earlier this year, she was busy partying in Dubai with her friends. Her friend Orhan Awatramani offered a glimpse of their New Year party on his Instagram handle. Take a look below:

Nysa Devgan is studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. When asked Ajay Devgn about his daughter's Bollywood plan, he told Film Companion, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."

Coming back to Kajol, last she was seen in Salaam Venky. Next, she will be seen in Sarzameen.