Aryan Khan And Nysa Devgan Party Together At Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha's Birthday Bash

Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn pictured at Samiksha Pednekar's birthday party in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her sister Samiksha's birthday in Mumbai on Sunday, and guess who checked in - Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgan. Yes, the star kids were pictured arriving at the venue in casual ensembles. Starting with the Pednekar sisters, they looked stunning in their fancy ensembles. Bhumi opted for a beige off-shoulder top paired with matching pants, while the birthday girl looked gorgeous in a black outfit paired with matching gloves. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan attended the bash in a black t-shirt paired with matching jeans, while Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was seen in an orange top paired with blue jeans and sported pink lipstick. Nysa waved and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures below:

At the bash, Nysa Devgan and Aryan Khan's friend Orhan Awatramani was also pictured in a silver shirt paired with cream cargo pants. Take a look below:

It is not the first time Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn partied together. A few days ago, star kids, including Aryan and Suhana, Nysa, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Ahan Shetty, were pictured at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Also, they along with their other friends partied together at producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra's Diwali bash. Orhan shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring him with Aryan, Nysa and actress Triptii Dimri.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is soon going to make his debut as a director. Last year in early December, he announced on Instagram, "Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action (camera emoticon)." He shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it.

Take a look below:

It seems Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is backing Aryan Khan's first project.