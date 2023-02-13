About Last Night: Suhana-Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan And Other Young Stars Partied Together

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan photographed at Bastian

Bollywood star kids and many celebrities of the film fraternity lit up the scenes at Bastian, a restaurant in Mumbai, on Sunday night. Public appearances of the new age Bollywood actors have remained the center of attention for many social media users, and we must say, they did not disappoint.. Attending the event were star kids to the likes of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan and Shanaya Kapoor. Other young actors like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Palak Tiwari, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ahan Shetty also made an appearance at Bastian.

Suhana Khan made heads turn in her chic white dress while Nysa Devgan looked pretty in her pink ensemble. Aryan Khan, who is known for sporting a casual look, also made quite an impression in a black jacket. Take a look at some of the pictures from last night.

Other actors like Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, who made her big debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty and Alaya F, who was last seen in the Hotstar Special Freddy looked stylish in their black outfits. Take a peek.

Aryan Khan was last snapped outside Pooja Dadlani's house in Mumbai on Thursday night. Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, who had designed Pooja's house were also pictured arriving at her home.

Last year, Aryan Khan announced that he wrapped his first project with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and he wrote: "Wrapped with the writing...Can't wait to say action." He also became an entrepreneur last year. Aryan Khan announced in an Instagram post that he has launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand.

On the work front, Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.