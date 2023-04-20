To Nysa, 20 Today, Birthday Wishes From Mom Kajol And Dad Ajay Devgn

Nysa with Kajol. (courtesy: kajol)

Nysa Devgan celebrates her 20th birthday today. On her big day, her parents shared the cutest wishes on social media. Kajol posted an adorable picture of herself with the birthday girl and she captioned it: "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart...Love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever." Kajol accompanied the post with the hashtags #daughtersrock, #mybabygirl, #happy20th and #allgrownupnow to her post.

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn posted a picture collage for his daughter and he wrote this: "Father of My Pride. Happy birthday baby."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. Nysa's parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, when Nysa's mom Kajol was asked how she feels about her daughter's popularity, she told Hindustan Times, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."