Flipping Through The Pages Of Nysa Devgan's Jaisalmer Diaries With Friends

Nysa with friends. (courtesy: orry1)

Another day, another amazing update from Nysa Devgan's fantastic Jaisalmer vacation. Nysa jetted off to the dreamy location earlier this week with her BFF Orhan Awatramani and friends. In the latest set of pictures, Nysa, Orhan and others are seen enjoying under the “midnight sun”. How do we know, you ask? Orhan has announced it in the caption. The opening slide features Nysa looking stunning in a white shirt and denim shorts. Next, we can see Nysa and her friends enjoying a wholesome spread. The dinner set-up looks pretty. Along with the pictures, Orhan wrote, “Midnight Sun.”

Before this, we got a glimpse of Nysa Devgan's camel safari time. The pictures are all things fun. Orhan, in the caption, wrote, “Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime.” The album attracted a lot of attention on social media. Even Khushi Kapoor couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment under the post. Reacting to Orhan's solo pic with a book, he wrote, “I think you are holding the book upside down.” To this, Orhan replied, “gna fire my book stylist for this (sic).”

For another series of picture from their stay at Jaisalmer, Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz.” Oh, and, once again, we were impressed by Nysa's OOTD.





Nysa Devgan is a true blue fashionista and we recently got a glimpse of that at the the NMACC event. Nysa gave major retro vibes in a silver a-line dress. Her hair accessories added drama to the look. Nysa's mother, actress Kajol shared some pictures and wrote, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.”

Meanwhile, Kajol recently opened up about the popularity that her daughter has earned. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."