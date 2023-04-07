New Pics From Nysa Devgan And Orhan Awatramani's Jaisalmer Diaries With Friends

Orhan Awatramani shared this image. (courtesy: orry1)

Travel goals alert. Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani. Orhan has shared some amazing pictures from his time with friends in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. His travel buddies: Vedant Mahajan, Foram Thakker, and BFF Nysa Devgan, of course. After looking at the pictures, it is safe to say that they are having a blast. From camel rides to dinner on the sand dunes, the album screams fun. In the first pic, we can see Orhan and Nysa sitting on a camel. Next, we get a glimpse of their dinner time. The set-up looks dreamy, to say the least. Don't miss the pic in which Orhan is holding a book upside down. At least, Khushi Kapoor didn't. In the comments, she wrote, “I think you're holding the book upside down.” To this, Orhan replied, “gna fire my book stylist for this (sic).” Foram Thakker replied with a goofy face emoji.

Before this, Orhan Awatramani shared another set of pictures from his Jaisalmer album. Along with the stunning night scenes, he wrote, “Putting my mind @ ease. Prttyyy plzzzz. @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer." Replying to the post, Nysa Devgan's cousin Daanish Gandhi commented, "Such a vibe."

Nysa Devgan made a lot of heads turn when she showed up in a stunning piece for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. She was accompanied by her mother, actress Kajol. Sharing some pictures clicked before the event, Kajol wrote, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.” Replying to the post, director-actress Revathi said, “Absolutely adorable… mum and daughter.” Kajol was last seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky.

On Nysa Devgan's birthday last year, Kajol shared a cute pic of her “baby” on Instagram. Here, the star kid looks cute in a sweatshirt. Her caption read, “Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!”

