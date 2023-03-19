About Last Night: Nirvan Khan Partied With Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa, Naomika Saran And Others

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Sohail Khan and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvan Khan was spotted partying with Ananya Panday's sister Rysa, Naomika Saran (Twinkle Khanna's niece) and Mahikaa Rampal (Arjun Rampal's daughter). Orhan Awatramani, who shares a close bond with star kids, shared many pictures on his Instagram stories offering a sneak peek of their party. Seeing the images, it seems the star kids had a blast last night. Orhan shared a group picture featuring him with Rysa and Naomika. Rysa can be seen in a colourful turtle neck top paired with black pants, while Naomika looks beautiful in a black crop top paired with matching pants and a handbag.

Orhan also shared pictures with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa, who looks pretty in a black top paired with blue jeans and a black handbag. Take a look below:

Orhan happily posed with Nirvan Khan at the party. Nirvan looks uber cool in a green t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and blue jeans. Take a look below:

At the party, Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma was also spotted. Take a look below:

Nirvan Khan is the elder son of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh. He also has a younger brother Yohan Khan. Currently, Nirvan is studying in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's sister Rysa is also studying abroad. Currently, she is in Mumbai on vacation. A few days ago, she attended her cousin Alanna Panday's wedding on Thursday.

Coming back to Orhan Awatramani, he shares a great bond with almost all the star kids, including Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Mahikaa Rampal and others. Also, he often gives a sneak peek into the lives of star kids on his Instagram handle.