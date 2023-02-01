Dimple Kapadia Attends Granddaughter Naomika Saran's Graduation

Naomika Saran with Dimple Kapadia. (courtesy: naomika14)

Naomika Saran, Rinke Khanna's daughter, recently graduated from a Gurugram school and guess who attended the ceremony? Her grandmother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. "Graduated with my favourite people by my side," Naomika Saran wrote sharing pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile. In the comments section of the post, Naomika's aunt Twinkle Khanna commented: "Love you Naomi." In a separate comment, she wrote: "Stunning women." A few other celebs also congratulated Naomika Saran. Navya Naveli Nanda wrote "Congratulations." Sonali Bendre added, "Congratulations darling." Shweta Bachchan's comment read: "Congratulations darling girl."

Take a look at Naomika Saran's post here:

Earlier this month, Naomika Saran trended a great deal after a picture of her with cousin Aarav (Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son) went viral. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Naomika Saran simply added a seashell emoji. ICYMI, take a look at Naomika Saran's post here:

On niece Naomika's 18th birthday last year, Twinkle Khanna wished her niece with a super cute post. The author wrote: "And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my Naomika. It's been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her bellybutton to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads."

This is what Twinkle Khanna posted:

Dimple Kapadia is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among many others. She also featured in Christopher Nolan's 2020 film Tenet. The film featured John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. She was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.